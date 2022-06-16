IHC directs NA secretary to submit report on Shireen Mazari’s arrest by July 7

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the National Assembly secretary to submit its report on PTI leader and former human rights minister Dr Shireen Mazari's May 21 arrest in a land case.

A bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing a petition filed by the former minister's daughter, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, had termed Mazari's arrest in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Department. The court had also asked the government to for a commission to probe the arrest of the political leader.

At the outset of the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Arshad Mehmood Kiani submitted a notification issued by the federal cabinet to constitute an inquiry commission.

He informed that a three-member bench headed by former law secretary Justice (retd) Shakook Paracha and comprising former IG Dr Nauman Khan and former secretary Dr Saifullah Chattah will investigate the case.

The commission has been given 30 days to submit its report to the government, said the notification.

However, Mazari's lawyer, Ali Bokhari, raised objection and stated that the commission had done nothing since the issuance of the notification.

At which, the IHC chief justice said that the petitioner can file a separate petition if there are reservations about the commission.

While concluding the today’s hearing, the court directed the NA secretary to submit the report by July 7.