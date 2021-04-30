PM Imran underlines importance of strong economic ties between Pakistan and Hungary

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined the importance of developing a strong economic relationship commensurate with friendly bilateral ties and the potential of Pakistan and Hungary.

He was talking to Hungary's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Mr. Péter Szijjártó, who called on him in Islamabad.

The prime minister stressed the need for expanding beneficial cooperation in trade, energy, water resource management, food and agriculture, science and technology, and higher education.

Imran Khan also impressed upon the Hungarian business community to take advantage of the business friendly climate of Pakistan and bring further investment into the country.

Views were exchanged on the adverse economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister appreciated Hungary's efforts in vaccinating its population. He underlined that Pakistan's efforts have been aimed at ensuring saving people from dying of the virus, and at the same time preventing them from dying of hunger, by stimulating the economy.

On Afghanistan, the Prime Minister reiterated his conviction that there is no military solution to the conflict and that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward. He underscored the importance of responsible withdrawal and steady progress by the Afghan parties towards a political solution. He said peace and stability in Afghanistan would yield other significant dividends including enhanced trade and regional connectivity.

Foreign Minister Szijjártó thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and conveyed greetings from the Hungarian Prime Minister. Imran Khan renewed his invitation to Hungarian Prime Minister Mr. Viktor Orban to undertake a visit to Pakistan, while Foreign Minister Szijjártó extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Hungary.