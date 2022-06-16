Dollar sets new record, crosses Rs207 mark in interbank market
KARACHI – The US dollar continued to gain against Pakistan rupees as it surged past Rs207 during intraday trading in the interbank market on Thursday.
The greenback was trading at Rs207.85 after witnessing an increase of Rs1.45 at 1:15pm as it closed at Rs206.46 on Wednesday.
In the open market, the dollar has reached at Rs208.5 today.
The devaluation of local currency continues amid uncertainty over revival of $6 billion IMF programme, widening current account deficit and fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves.
During the week ended June 3, liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped to $9.2 billion.
Pakistan announces another hike in petrol, diesel ... 12:03 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government on Wednesday night increased petrol prices by Rs 24.03 per litre, diesel by ...
