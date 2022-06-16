TECNO: Incredible Night-Time Photography Camon 19 Series launched in New York
LAHORE – The globally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO unveiled its latest CAMON 19 series at Rockefeller Center, New York. The stylish phone comes with some of the best photography features for its fashionista users.
To overcome the traditional challenges associated with nighttime photography and low-light conditions, TECNO Camon 19 series comes with a 64MP bright night portrait photography technology and the industry’s slimmest 0.98mm bezel. As released before, the phone supports Samsung’s RGBW color filter sensor technology, which enables light intake to be enhanced by 30 percent.
Sharing his thoughts, Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO said,
“The TECNO CAMON 19 series is the answer for consumers around the world who are seeking a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience”. He added, “We’re very proud to introduce the TECNO CAMON 19 series and continue to reinforce TECNO’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design.”
As Camon is TECNO’s Flagship Photography series, the latest addition comes with some of the best features. Camon 19 series comes with the First RGBW+G+P Sensitive Lens for 64MP Bright Night Portrait. Along with this, it has the Slimmest Bezel, Dazzling Backshell, Optical-Zoom Lens, Night Portrait Video, TüV Rheinland Certification, and a long battery life with immense storage.
Moreover, the phone is expected to be launched in Pakistan soon, so stay tuned and follow TECNO’s social media platform for all updates.
