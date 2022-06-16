OPEC Fund agrees to provide $72 million loan for Pakistan’s Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project

02:50 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
OPEC Fund agrees to provide $72 million loan for Pakistan’s Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has signed a loan agreement with the OPEC Fund for International Development for the execution of the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project.

Under this agreement, the OPEC Fund will provide $72 million to Pakistan government in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank, Kuwait Fund and Saudi Fund, Radio Pakistan reported. 

The Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project, located in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will increase the country's installed renewables capacity by 800 MW and provide sustainable, potable water to two million residents in Peshawar city once completed.

The project will also enhance food security through higher crop yields on almost 15,000 hectares of farmland, while improving the region's resilience to floods.

The dam will have a 1.6 million cubic meters reservoir and diversion tunnels that will feed into new and existing irrigation canals.

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz blames ‘worst ever' PTI-IMF deal for ...
02:35 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
IHC directs NA secretary to submit report on ...
01:54 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
This 5-year-old girl just made a new world record
01:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Pakistani bank wins terror-financing case in New ...
12:49 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Polling begins for by-election in Karachi’s NA ...
10:24 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
Malik Riaz’s family takes on Pakistani ...
10:12 AM | 16 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Shami roasts YouTuber who interviewed Dua Zehra and Zaheer (VIDEO)
12:08 PM | 16 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr