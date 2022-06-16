OPEC Fund agrees to provide $72 million loan for Pakistan’s Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has signed a loan agreement with the OPEC Fund for International Development for the execution of the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project.
Under this agreement, the OPEC Fund will provide $72 million to Pakistan government in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank, Kuwait Fund and Saudi Fund, Radio Pakistan reported.
The Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project, located in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will increase the country's installed renewables capacity by 800 MW and provide sustainable, potable water to two million residents in Peshawar city once completed.
The project will also enhance food security through higher crop yields on almost 15,000 hectares of farmland, while improving the region's resilience to floods.
The dam will have a 1.6 million cubic meters reservoir and diversion tunnels that will feed into new and existing irrigation canals.
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- OPEC Fund agrees to provide $72 million loan for Pakistan’s Mohmand ...02:50 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- TECNO: Incredible Night-Time Photography Camon 19 Series launched in ...02:43 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- PM Shehbaz blames ‘worst ever' PTI-IMF deal for record hike in ...02:35 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- Dollar sets new record, crosses Rs207 mark in interbank market02:06 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- IHC directs NA secretary to submit report on Shireen Mazari’s ...01:54 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- Iqra Aziz faces severe backlash for wearing short dress09:15 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
- Is Zendaya pregnant with Tom Holland's baby? Here’s all you need to ...10:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Adidas announces limited edition sneakers in collaboration with Dubai ...09:47 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022