Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane will be seen in 'Meri Shehzadi Diana'
Pakistani heartthrob Farhan Saeed is currently riding high on the success of his drama serial Mere Humsafar and needless to say, the actor-singer has cemented his position as the king of romance on the small screen.

In his recent interview with Something Haute, the Prem Gali actor got candid about various topics the secret behind the success of the drama serial Mere Humsafar, his upcoming projects and much more.

However, the netizens are curious about his equation with his wife Urwa Hocane. While talking about his upcoming movie, Saeed confirmed that he and Urwa Hocane are part of the upcoming project 'Meri Shehzadi Diana.

But he said he is not sure if they're together or not. He then went on to add that while they are part of the movie, he doesn't know if they'll be paired together. His recent statement has left the fans in frenzy and wanting more.

On the work front, Farhan Saeed has been praised for their performance in the drama serial Badshah Begum. The star-studded cast includes talented actors like Zara Noor Abbas, Yasir Hussain,  Ali Rehman, Komal Meer and Shahzad Nawaz.

