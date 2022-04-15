Farhan Saeed responds to speculations on his personal life

Pakistan's multi-talented star Farahan Saeed has solidified his place in the audiences’ hearts all thanks to his impeccable acting skills, sheer hard and handsome looks.

Nowadays, the Suno Chanda star is riding high on the success of his drama serial Mere Humsafar co-starring Hania Aamir in the lead roles. The popular drama has been garnering massive applause and thousands of views.

Saeed recently appeared in an interview with BBC Urdu where he discussed future projects, career trajectory, fame and much more.

The Prem Gali actor also briefly touched on the constant speculation over his personal life. He is married to actress Urwa Hocane and earlier made headlines over their alleged split. Later rumours mills were buzzing again with the news that the couple had reconciled.

Delving into details, he stated that the constant speculation and interference in his personal life is a job hazard. He said when people shower him with so much love it is understandable that they are emotionally invested and want to probe more.

Further, he revealed that he just answers what he wishes to and ignores everything else as every job comes with its advantages and disadvantages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Saeed Butt (@farhan_saeed)

On the work front, Farhan Saeed has been praised for their performance in the drama serial Badshah Begum. The star-studded cast includes talented actors like Zara Noor Abbas, Yasir Hussain, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer and Shahzad Nawaz.