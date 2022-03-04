Farhan Saeed spills the beans about his role in 'Badshah Begum'

Pakistani heartthrob Farhan Saeed has emerged victorious with his sheer hard work in a short span of time and has given memorable performances in television plays and movies.

Dabbling in diverse roles on-screen and proving his singing talents, the 37-year-old charmer is gearing to stun in the political drama Badshah Begum where he plays a power-hungry feudal lord Pir Shahzaib.

In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the entire cast of the Badshah Begum sat down and delved into details about the gripping plot, beguiling characters alongside cutthroat competition in politics.

The Suno Chanda actor also revealed why he chose to play an angry-man role and got candid about the general critique the show might face in future.

“It is an entertainment industry. Please watch it as entertainment only. I’ve often seen people posting against serials and questioning ‘what are they teaching’. We’re not in a preaching industry. If there’s a message, that’s fine. If not, dramas are made for entertainment,” shared the Udaari actor.

He further added, “People nowadays have started taking dramas too seriously. They ban things and comment on certain portrayals in the shows thinking,”

Revealing about his role Pir Shahzaib, he stated, “I was offered another role in another drama before the role of Pir Shahzaib and I chose the latter because I've never played a character like it before. Shahzaib’s character kept attracting me throughout and I’m glad I chose it..”

Written by Saji Gul, Badshah Begum has been produced by Rafay Rashdi and directed by Khizer Idrees.

The star-studded cast includes talented actors like Zara Noor Abbas, Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed, Abbas, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer and Shahzad Nawaz.

On the work front, Farhan Saeed Hania Aamir has been praised for their performance in the drama serial Mere Humsafar. The drama is produced under Six Sigma Entertainment.