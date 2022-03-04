Footwear mishap mars Uroosa Qureshi’s birthday celebrations (VIDEO)
Web Desk
04:05 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
Footwear mishap mars Uroosa Qureshi’s birthday celebrations (VIDEO)
Source: @uroosabilalqureshi (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani much-adored celebrity couple Uroosa Bilal and Bilal Qureshi are one of the most-liked celebrity duo in the entertainment industry.

Every now and then, the adorable family drops glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.

This time around, the beautiful couple was spotted celebrating Uroosa's birthday where the beauty had a footwear mishap and her husband narrated the entire fiasco hilariously

"This just happened to me on my birthday ????????‍♀️ Aur Miya ji ki mastiyaaan", she captioned as she posted the amusing video on her Instagram handle.

On the personal front, Bilal got married to actress Uroosa Qureshi on 14th February 2015. In 2016, the couple was blessed with a baby boy.

Bilal Qureshi, Uroosa Bilal blessed with baby boy 01:17 PM | 30 May, 2021

Actor Bilal Qureshi and Uroosa Bilal blessed with another baby boy on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Bilal posted the ...

More From This Category
Sunny Leone's wardrobe malfunction video goes ...
04:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
Here’s to staying playful with Oreo!
05:00 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
Farhan Saeed spills the beans about his role in ...
03:29 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
‘Larki Achari’ - Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf ...
02:00 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
Dananeer’s rendition of ‘Baap Ki Party’ ...
10:19 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
Mahira Khan makes an elegant style statement with ...
08:24 PM | 3 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sunny Leone's wardrobe malfunction video goes viral
04:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr