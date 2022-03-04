Footwear mishap mars Uroosa Qureshi’s birthday celebrations (VIDEO)

Pakistani much-adored celebrity couple Uroosa Bilal and Bilal Qureshi are one of the most-liked celebrity duo in the entertainment industry.

Every now and then, the adorable family drops glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.

This time around, the beautiful couple was spotted celebrating Uroosa's birthday where the beauty had a footwear mishap and her husband narrated the entire fiasco hilariously

"This just happened to me on my birthday ????????‍♀️ Aur Miya ji ki mastiyaaan", she captioned as she posted the amusing video on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uroosa Bilal Qureshi (@uroosabilalqureshi)

On the personal front, Bilal got married to actress Uroosa Qureshi on 14th February 2015. In 2016, the couple was blessed with a baby boy.