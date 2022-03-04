Footwear mishap mars Uroosa Qureshi’s birthday celebrations (VIDEO)
Share
Pakistani much-adored celebrity couple Uroosa Bilal and Bilal Qureshi are one of the most-liked celebrity duo in the entertainment industry.
Every now and then, the adorable family drops glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.
This time around, the beautiful couple was spotted celebrating Uroosa's birthday where the beauty had a footwear mishap and her husband narrated the entire fiasco hilariously
"This just happened to me on my birthday ????????♀️ Aur Miya ji ki mastiyaaan", she captioned as she posted the amusing video on her Instagram handle.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the personal front, Bilal got married to actress Uroosa Qureshi on 14th February 2015. In 2016, the couple was blessed with a baby boy.
Bilal Qureshi, Uroosa Bilal blessed with baby boy 01:17 PM | 30 May, 2021
Actor Bilal Qureshi and Uroosa Bilal blessed with another baby boy on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Bilal posted the ...
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- PAKvAUS: Imam-ul-Haq’s maiden Test century puts Pakistan on top06:00 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- President Alvi, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss bilateral ...05:50 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Farhan Saeed spills the beans about his role in 'Badshah Begum'03:29 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
-
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022