Web Desk
01:17 PM | 30 May, 2021
Bilal Qureshi, Uroosa Bilal blessed with baby boy
Actor Bilal Qureshi and Uroosa Bilal blessed with another baby boy on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Bilal posted the picture of his newborn son. Bilal wrote ” Mera Beta ROMAAN, ALHAMDULILLAH.”

Bilal Qureshi is a famous Pakistani actor and model. He is known for his hosting in TV shows and outstanding acting in Urdu dramas. He started his acting career at a young age and proved his skills in the showbiz industry.

Bilal Qureshi started his acting career 17 years ago. He earned popularity due to his versatile acting in dramas. Bilal got married to actress Uroosa Qureshi on 14th February 2015. In 2016, the couple blessed with a baby boy.

