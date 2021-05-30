Maya Ali shares health update with fans

Pakistani star actress Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan who dazzles in all of her avatars. With her flawless acting persona, the fashionista always stands out with the beauty and style she possesses.

Maya has updated the fans about her health and thanked them for their love and wishes.

The Parey Hut Love actress took to Instagram and posted her stunning photo and wrote “Muddat hui k app ne dekha nahi mujhe, Muddat k baad app se dekha na jaaye ga...Alhamdulillah I am much better. Thank you all for the prayers, love and wishes. Couldn’t ask for better fans, who were right there for me.”

Earlier, there were reports that Maya Ali has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated.