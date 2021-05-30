Maya Ali shares health update with fans
Share
Pakistani star actress Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan who dazzles in all of her avatars. With her flawless acting persona, the fashionista always stands out with the beauty and style she possesses.
Maya has updated the fans about her health and thanked them for their love and wishes.
The Parey Hut Love actress took to Instagram and posted her stunning photo and wrote “Muddat hui k app ne dekha nahi mujhe, Muddat k baad app se dekha na jaaye ga...Alhamdulillah I am much better. Thank you all for the prayers, love and wishes. Couldn’t ask for better fans, who were right there for me.”
Earlier, there were reports that Maya Ali has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated.
Maya Ali hospitalised as her health deteriorates 02:29 PM | 29 May, 2021
Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan who dazzles in all of her avatars. With her ...
- PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed, 10 others miss flight for UAE amid ...03:15 PM | 30 May, 2021
- In a first, Pakistani woman elected as London Assembly member02:50 PM | 30 May, 2021
- British PM Boris Johnson marries fiancée in secret ceremony02:30 PM | 30 May, 2021
-
- Finance Minister shoots down rumours of new taxes in the upcoming ...01:53 PM | 30 May, 2021
-
- Ali Zafar shares a heartwarming father-daughter moment06:52 PM | 29 May, 2021
-
-
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021