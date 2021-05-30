British PM Boris Johnson marries fiancée in secret ceremony

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secretly-planned ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.

According to BBC, the wedding took place in a “small ceremony” on Saturday afternoon, a Downing Street spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the couple would celebrate again with family and friends next summer.

Mr Johnson is the first prime minister to get married while in office in nearly 200 years.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi offered his congratulations, saying it was “wonderful” news.

Mr Zahawi told Sky News that he was not invited to the ceremony, but congratulated the couple on their marriage.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for both of them that they have really made their marriage vows to one another,” Mr Zahawi said.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey tweeted: “Congratulations @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds on your marriage today.”

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster also wished them a “huge congratulations” on Twitter.

Although Mr Johnson has been married twice before, the Roman Catholic Church allows divorcees to remarry if the previous marriages were outside the Roman Catholic Church.