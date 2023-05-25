Search

Pakistani journalist Sami Ibrahim arrested amid crackdown

Web Desk 10:05 AM | 25 May, 2023
Source: @samiabrahamofficial (Instagram)

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist and TV host Sami Ibrahim has been arrested amid ongoing crackdown against PTI leaders, supporters, and even some commentators who supported the defiant leaders.

Reports in local media suggest that Islamabad police apprehended Sami Ibrahim from Seventh Avenue however no statement was issued by the federal cops on the high-profile arrest.

Sami Ibrahim, who hosts a show on a private TV channel, and is a staunch supporter of Imran Khan and his party, was reportedly held by unidentified men, his family said and lamented that his whereabouts remain unknown.

Meanwhile, the family of senior dissident journalist reportedly filed a complaint of abduction at Aabpara Police Station. In the application, the complainant mentioned that unknown people in several vehicles stooped Ibrahim near Sector G-6 at 9pm after he left his office premises and was heading back ro his residence.

It said the abductors left the TV host’s driver on the spot and took Sami with them. The family said unknown men also took three mobile phones and car keys belonging.

Earlier, federal investigators launched an inquiry against Ibrahim for his ‘anti-state’ statements. He was booked under various sections of the notorious Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016 law which was widely condemned by journalists' bodies and human rights organisations.

Sami Ibrahim was also accused of being involved in spreading fake news about state institutions, FIA maintained saying Bol News anchor has made imputations that are glaring attempts to incite armed forces personnel to mutiny.

The development comes weeks after several journalists including Imran Riaz Khan was arrested for allegedly inciting violence.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

