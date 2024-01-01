Jamshed Dasti alleges wife 'stripped naked, children beaten' by CTD, intel officers

MULTAN – Dissent politician and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Dasti alleged that his wife was 'stripped naked and his children were brutally beaten' by the Counter Terrorism Department and Intel people.

Dasti, 51, remained low profile after he eluded multiple attempts of arrest. Lately, he appeared in a video clip, sharing the ordeal that his house was raided by officials from intelligence agencies.

The politician from Southern Punjab alleged that his family was kept hostage for hours. The outspoken leader said he has been fighting for quite some time but state institutions went new low.

Recalling his political journey, the former lawmaker said he belonged to lower class and had been elected to the National Assembly four times.

Saw this video of Jamshed Dasti and I just want to say That Allah is watching ,Allah will not forget this Injustice and zulm .You will have to pay for your actions someday .He is literally Trembling .💔heart breaking video pic.twitter.com/qc1UPAXsiC — Farzan Ali Baloch (@farzan_ali_B) January 1, 2024

He blamed intelligence and CTD officials for assault and keeping his family hostage to lose his mind.

The politician said that he was ready to die but would fight people who raided his house.

The teary-eyed politician urged the chief justice to take action as people’s houses and families were being attacked ahead of the elections.