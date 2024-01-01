David Warner retires from ODI before his farewell Test against Pakistan

SYDNEY – Australian opener David Warner made a significant announcement on Monday, deciding to retire from one-day international cricket before his farewell Test against Pakistan. However, he left the possibility open to participate in the 2025 Champions Trophy if required.
The 37-year-old, set to play his 112th and final Test in Sydney, has an impressive Test career, amassing 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, with 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries.
During a press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Warner revealed his retirement from ODIs, a format he’s been part of since 2009, contributing to the team’s World Cup victories in 2015 and 2023.
“I’ve decided to retire from one-day cricket as well. Winning it in India, I think that’s a massive achievement,” he said, reflecting on his decision.
While bidding adieu to ODIs, Warner expressed his availability for the Champions Trophy in 2025 if his form permits. He emphasized his willingness to contribute if the team requires his services.
Warner’s departure from ODIs marks the need for a new opener for Australia’s upcoming series against the West Indies in February.
Despite stepping down from one-dayers, Warner remains committed to the T20 format, eyeing participation in the 2024 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States.
Acknowledging Warner’s Test legacy, Cricket Australia’s chief Nick Hockley praised his immense contribution to the game, emphasizing his captivating style that drew fans worldwide.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 309 for buying and 313 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
Gold rate in Pakistan today on first day of the year stands at Rs219,200 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,066 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
