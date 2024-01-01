David Warner retires from ODI before his farewell Test against Pakistan

SYDNEY – Australian opener David Warner made a significant announcement on Monday, deciding to retire from one-day international cricket before his farewell Test against Pakistan. However, he left the possibility open to participate in the 2025 Champions Trophy if required.

The 37-year-old, set to play his 112th and final Test in Sydney, has an impressive Test career, amassing 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, with 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries.

During a press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Warner revealed his retirement from ODIs, a format he’s been part of since 2009, contributing to the team’s World Cup victories in 2015 and 2023.

“I’ve decided to retire from one-day cricket as well. Winning it in India, I think that’s a massive achievement,” he said, reflecting on his decision.

While bidding adieu to ODIs, Warner expressed his availability for the Champions Trophy in 2025 if his form permits. He emphasized his willingness to contribute if the team requires his services.

Warner’s departure from ODIs marks the need for a new opener for Australia’s upcoming series against the West Indies in February.

Despite stepping down from one-dayers, Warner remains committed to the T20 format, eyeing participation in the 2024 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States.

Acknowledging Warner’s Test legacy, Cricket Australia’s chief Nick Hockley praised his immense contribution to the game, emphasizing his captivating style that drew fans worldwide.