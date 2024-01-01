Search

Strong earthquake hits Japan, triggers major tsunami warning and evacuations

Web Desk
01:40 PM | 1 Jan, 2024
Strong earthquake hits Japan, triggers major tsunami warning and evacuations
TOKYO – Evacuations were underway in after a strong earthquake jolted Japan, prompting tsunami warnings. 

Authorities in East Asian nation issued tsunami warnings near central west coast after after quake magnitude of 7.6 rocked the region.

Tokyo state broadcaster reported that earthquake struck followed by high sea waves hitting parts of the coast along the Sea of Japan.

In light of natural disaster, people in Noto area in Ishikawa prefecture were directed to leave the region to higher ground as quake sounds alarm for neighbouring Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

Clips shared online shows horrific shaking during the earthquake. It started with series of quakes hit the Noto region in the afternoon, starting with a 5.7 magnitude tremor, and it was followed by another 7.6-magnitude quake. Several light tremors were then recorded later.

With the strong seismic activity, the government warned residents to be readt for further shakes. 

Japan is prone to earthquakes due to its geography along the active Pacific Ring of Fire, where multiple tectonic plates meet. In the year 2011, the country of 125 million was hit by 9.0 magnitude earthquake, and tsunami that killed18,000 people and displacing tens of thousands. 

