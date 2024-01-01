Pakistan to receive updated Pfizer's Covid vaccines from US as infections spread

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer’s new COVID-19 vaccine shots this month as infections related to the contagious virus increased rapidly.

The South Asian nation of 240 million saw massive surge in Covid, and pneumonia cases in provincial capital Lahore as emergency wards and outpatient departments (OPDs) at hospitals were crowded with patients. Old age people and young ones are falling prey to respiratory disease with the advent of chilly weather.

In light of soaring cases, the country will receive 00.2 million doses of new Pfizer Covid in a few days and another batch of 3lac doses will arrive in coming weeks.

Before immunising Pakistanis with newly-developed vaccine, the government needs to get fresh Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from Drap as the new variant of Pfizer has not been approved by FDA.

In Pakistan, COVID cases soared by 50percent during last month from November 20 to December 17, 2023 as compared to last 28-day period.

Pfizer's new vaccine remained effective against new variant of JN1 variant which is on rise in US, UK, India, and other countries.