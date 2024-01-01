Pakistan to receive updated Pfizer's Covid vaccines from US as infections spread

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer’s new COVID-19 vaccine shots this month as infections related to the contagious virus increased rapidly.
The South Asian nation of 240 million saw massive surge in Covid, and pneumonia cases in provincial capital Lahore as emergency wards and outpatient departments (OPDs) at hospitals were crowded with patients. Old age people and young ones are falling prey to respiratory disease with the advent of chilly weather.
In light of soaring cases, the country will receive 00.2 million doses of new Pfizer Covid in a few days and another batch of 3lac doses will arrive in coming weeks.
Before immunising Pakistanis with newly-developed vaccine, the government needs to get fresh Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from Drap as the new variant of Pfizer has not been approved by FDA.
In Pakistan, COVID cases soared by 50percent during last month from November 20 to December 17, 2023 as compared to last 28-day period.
Pfizer's new vaccine remained effective against new variant of JN1 variant which is on rise in US, UK, India, and other countries.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 309 for buying and 313 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
Gold rate in Pakistan today on first day of the year stands at Rs219,200 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,066 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.