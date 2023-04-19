Punjab introduces paperless process for issuance of driving license: here’s how to apply!

ISLAMABAD – In another bid to facilitate the masses to get their driving license without getting involved in the tiring process, police in the country’s most populated region Punjab have announced a new system under which citizens can have their driving license using only National Identity Card (CNIC).

The latest initiative aimed at encouraging people to apply for a driving license as people earlier opted for other ways rather than keeping their driving license with them.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar announced the hassle free system as citizens can now get their driving license from any traffic office or service center in the region by bringing their valid ID card and paying the proposed fee. The government revoked the outdated system that required people to be original and copies of their documents.

IGP also maintained that it was necessary to have a passport to get an international driving license, and from now on, people will be able to take driving test using their own vehicles.

Sharing statistics, he said more than people own over 25 million two-wheelers and cars in Punjab while only 4.5 million people have licenses.

Here’s how to apply