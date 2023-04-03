Any Pakistani can now apply for driving license in Lahore

LAHORE – In another step to make the issuance of driving licenses smoother, the provincial government of Punjab has started offering driving licenses to all Pakistani citizens.

Lahore Traffic Police have announced that citizens from across Pakistan can now apply for their license in Lahore. It has been iniatated on the directions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and the provincial police chief.

It said a large number of citizens can avail the opportunity to get license facilities in the provincial capital, and even foreigners can also apply for their licenses. Earlier, citizens of the metropolis were able to apply for licenses at the state-of-the-art facilities.

پاکستان بھر سے ڈرائیونگ لائسنس کے حصول کیلئے شہریوں کیلئے بڑی خوشخبری،

اب ملک کے کسی بھی کونے سے تعلق رکھنے والے شہری لاہور سے ڈرائیونگ لائسنس بنواسکیں گے، دیگر ممالک سے تعلق رکھنے والے (فارنئرز) بھی لاہور سے لائسنس حاصل کرسکیں گے.#ctplahore #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/BXXzhfrxzI — City Traffic Police Lahore (@ctplahore) April 3, 2023

To make the procedure smooth, Liberty Market and Manawan Center started offering made 24/7 services while citizens can visit Arfa Karim Tower, Greater Iqbal, Defense Center and Bahria Town branches from 8 AM to 12 PM.

Here’s how to get a driving license?

Applicants can apply for Private, LTV, and PSV licenses via DLIMS. A learning permit is the first step before applying for a main license.

To get a Private Driving License, the applicant must pass the driving test. An authorized staff member observes the driver for their understanding of traffic laws and operating the vehicle.

Pre-requisites