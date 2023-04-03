Any Pakistani can now apply for driving license in Lahore

LAHORE – In another step to make the issuance of driving licenses smoother, the provincial government of Punjab has started offering driving licenses to all Pakistani citizens.
Lahore Traffic Police have announced that citizens from across Pakistan can now apply for their license in Lahore. It has been iniatated on the directions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and the provincial police chief.
It said a large number of citizens can avail the opportunity to get license facilities in the provincial capital, and even foreigners can also apply for their licenses. Earlier, citizens of the metropolis were able to apply for licenses at the state-of-the-art facilities.
پاکستان بھر سے ڈرائیونگ لائسنس کے حصول کیلئے شہریوں کیلئے بڑی خوشخبری،— City Traffic Police Lahore (@ctplahore) April 3, 2023
اب ملک کے کسی بھی کونے سے تعلق رکھنے والے شہری لاہور سے ڈرائیونگ لائسنس بنواسکیں گے، دیگر ممالک سے تعلق رکھنے والے (فارنئرز) بھی لاہور سے لائسنس حاصل کرسکیں گے.#ctplahore #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/BXXzhfrxzI
To make the procedure smooth, Liberty Market and Manawan Center started offering made 24/7 services while citizens can visit Arfa Karim Tower, Greater Iqbal, Defense Center and Bahria Town branches from 8 AM to 12 PM.
Here’s how to get a driving license?
Applicants can apply for Private, LTV, and PSV licenses via DLIMS. A learning permit is the first step before applying for a main license.
To get a Private Driving License, the applicant must pass the driving test. An authorized staff member observes the driver for their understanding of traffic laws and operating the vehicle.
Pre-requisites
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 03, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.