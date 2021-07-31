Pillion riding allowed as Sindh revises certain Covid lockdown restrictions

06:43 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Pillion riding allowed as Sindh revises certain Covid lockdown restrictions
KARACHI – The Sindh government on Saturday revised its certain coronavirus lockdown restrictions it imposed a day ago to curb the spread of Covid-19 and its variants in the province.

As per the amended lockdown order, the provincial government has lifted the ban on pillion ridding and small transport like rickshaw, taxi and others.

Furthermore, milk shops, bakeries and carriage vehicles for dairy products have been exempted from timing restrictions, i.e: 6pm to 6am.

Home delivery from restaurants as well as under E-commerce will be allowed. The entire staff of the said business is required to be fully vaccinated.

Industrial establishments/premises other than export-oriented industries and related with manufacture/production of essential services may also be made functional given all employees at the industries are fully vaccinated.

Fertilisers/pesticide shops and warehouses are exempted from timing restrictions provided that the entire staff working at these premises is fully vaccinated, said the amended order.

Small public transport (taxi, cab, rickshaw, Qingqi, etc) may ply within the city limits while these vehicles will not be allowed to carry passengers more than their capacity.

Large public transport viz Buses, mini-buses and wagons may ply within the city limits for public transportation exclusively and only to and from the designated vaccination centres.

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab in a press conference said that the restrictions have been eased in order to encourage people to visit vaccination centres.

