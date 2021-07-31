Lahore cop arrested for obscene act at woman during raid (VIDEO)
LAHORE – A Lahore policeman was suspended and arrested after he was spotted exposing himself to a woman during a raid in a viral video.
The Punjab Police have confirmed the incident on Twitter, stating that the cop has been “suspended, case registered against him and arrested on the orders of IG Punjab Inam Ghani”.
“He will be dismissed from service and convicted too. What is a crime for others is a crime for a police officer too,” the statement read.
The viral video shows a trainee assistant sub-inspector of the Shadbagh police station abusing the woman later performing the obscene act in front of women and other people during the arrest of her two sons.
He has been suspended, case registered against him and arrested on the orders of IG Punjab Inam Ghani. He will be dismissed from service and convicted too. What is a crime for others is a crime for a police officer too.— Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) July 30, 2021
The suspended official said that was on patrol duty when he heard the noise of aerial firing. He said he reached the site to arrest a young man named Mehboob.
He said that the brother of Mehbood was also arrested when he came to rescue him, adding that the mother of the body then "forcibly" got into the van.
