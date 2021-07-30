Sindh govt imposes lockdown in Karachi to stem spread of Covid-19

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Friday decided to impose an immediate lockdown in Karachi till August 8 to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The decision was made by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while chairing the coronavirus task force meeting which was attended by provincial ministers, medical experts and representatives of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA).

For the first time, parliamentary leaders of political parties were also invited to the COVID-19 task force meeting. Sindh Ranger Director General also attended the meeting.

The Sindh health department had proposed a two-week lockdown to the task force, while medical experts had proposed a two-week ban on inter-city transport.

A proposal was also made to close all educational institutions and educational activities for two weeks.

The National Command and Operation Centre had opposed the idea of a complete lockdown in Karachi and the head of the NCOC, Asad Umar, said that closing the entire city for weeks is not a cure.

The Sindh government, however, had said that it does not care what the federation says and that the only immediate solution to bring down virus cases was a lockdown.