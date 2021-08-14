NADRA powers NCOC to launch COVID-19 vaccination app

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in collaboration with NADRA has launched 'Pak COVID-19 Vaccination Pass App'.

The top coronavirus monitoring body, in a tweet on Saturday, said that the vaccination app a digital wallet will be used for COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The app is available for both Android and iOS devices and is completely free to download.

Pak Covid 19 Vaccination Pass



is live on both operating systems and available at below links:



iOS:https://t.co/FfC0D42z3q



Android:https://t.co/IRww6N8V1V pic.twitter.com/2VxOylByNB — NADRA (@NadraMedia) August 13, 2021

NCOC also reported that 705,725 people were administered the vaccine across the country during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinated population to 42,173,424.

Amid the fourth wave of the Covid pandemic, Pakistan on Saturday recorded 73 new deaths and 4,786 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 24,339 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,094,699.