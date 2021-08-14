'Aik Hai Nigar' – Mahira Khan shares first teaser of ISPR's upcoming telefilm
Share
As Pakistan celebrates its 75th Independence Day zealously, Mahira Khan has left her fans thrilled by dropping the first teaser of her upcoming telefilm Aik Hai Nigar.
Stepping into the world of telefilms, Khan's Independence day special surprise is a tribute to Lieutenant General Nigar Johar of the Pakistan Army's Medical Corps.
Turning to Instagram handle, the Raees star pens a gratitude note to express how 'honoured' she is to play the role of a living legend whilst sharing the teaser of the highly-anticipated biopic.
"Aik Hai Nigar," begins the Humsafar star in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
Further, she wrote, "Honoured to be able to play a woman I admire so much. Pakistan Army’s first female Three-star General. ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar."
"What a life, what a story… to know her, is to know one of the greatest we have amongst us. Bismillah," , she conculed.
Pride of Pakistan General Nigar Johar is the first and the only lady in the Pakistan Army to have become a Lieutenant-General and the Surgeon General of Pakistan. The competent surgeon has shattered stereotypes and defied the norms as she is undoubtedly a trendsetter.
On the work front, Mahira has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.
Mahira Khan to star in ISPR’s upcoming project 03:12 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
The rumours mill is ablaze with speculation that superstar Mahira Khan is gearing up to appear for an Inter-Services ...
- Zahir Jaffer’s gardener arrested in Noor Mukadam murder case08:38 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- Sri Lanka extends warm wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day08:28 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- 'Hello DC' – Top officer in Gilgit-Baltistan trolled for telling ...07:52 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan announces Pride of Performance award for legendary actor ...07:22 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Nazia Hassan's husband serves Rs1B defamation notice to Zoheb Hassan ...06:52 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
-
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021