'Aik Hai Nigar' – Mahira Khan shares first teaser of ISPR's upcoming telefilm

As Pakistan celebrates its 75th Independence Day zealously, Mahira Khan has left her fans thrilled by dropping the first teaser of her upcoming telefilm Aik Hai Nigar.

Stepping into the world of telefilms, Khan's Independence day special surprise is a tribute to Lieutenant General Nigar Johar of the Pakistan Army's Medical Corps.

Turning to Instagram handle, the Raees star pens a gratitude note to express how 'honoured' she is to play the role of a living legend whilst sharing the teaser of the highly-anticipated biopic.

"Aik Hai Nigar," begins the Humsafar star in the caption.

Further, she wrote, "Honoured to be able to play a woman I admire so much. Pakistan Army’s first female Three-star General. ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar."

"What a life, what a story… to know her, is to know one of the greatest we have amongst us. Bismillah," , she conculed.

Pride of Pakistan General Nigar Johar is the first and the only lady in the Pakistan Army to have become a Lieutenant-General and the Surgeon General of Pakistan. The competent surgeon has shattered stereotypes and defied the norms as she is undoubtedly a trendsetter.

On the work front, Mahira has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.