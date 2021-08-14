Pakistan announces Pride of Performance award for legendary actor Shahid

On the occasion of Independence Day, the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi announced civil awards for 126 Pakistanis and foreigners in recognition of their services to the country.

According to the list of names announced, the government of Pakistan has announced to give Pride of Performance to the superstar Shahid.

Legendary actor Shahid is the only actor in the Pakistani film industry to have the honour of releasing 16 to 18 films in a year in the 1970s, an honor no other Pakistani actor has achieved so far.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIDE OF PERFORMANCE Award for Versatile-Legendary SUPERSTAR SHAHID-Superstar of 1970s Shahid is the only Hero of industry whose number of released Urdu films ranges from 16 to 18 per YEAR!SOON world will witness another Explosive PERFORMANCE in his FORTHCOMING FILM pic.twitter.com/DN3ZMXJbJm — Kamran Shahid (@FrontlineKamran) August 14, 2021

He is considered to be the most versatile actor in the Pakistan film industry owing to his prolific style.The 71-year-old actor worked in more than 150 films

Delving into the details of his impressive filmography, films like Amrao Jan Ada, Suraya Bhopali and Deedar are proof of his immecable acting talent.

The superstar also dabbled in diverse roles on screen as he played a negative role in the blockbuster film Shabana, much in contrast to his onscreen hero persona.

Although the veteran actor has been away from the film industry for a long time, his son Kamran Shahid revealed that he will soon make a comeback.