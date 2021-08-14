Pakistan announces Pride of Performance award for legendary actor Shahid

Web Desk
07:22 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Pakistan announces Pride of Performance award for legendary actor Shahid
Share

On the occasion of Independence Day, the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi announced civil awards for 126 Pakistanis and foreigners in recognition of their services to the country.

According to the list of names announced, the government of Pakistan has announced to give Pride of Performance to the superstar Shahid.

Legendary actor Shahid is the only actor in the Pakistani film industry to have the honour of releasing 16 to 18 films in a year in the 1970s, an honor no other Pakistani actor has achieved so far.

He is considered to be the most versatile actor in the Pakistan film industry owing to his prolific style.The 71-year-old actor worked in more than 150 films

Delving into the details of his impressive filmography, films like Amrao Jan Ada, Suraya Bhopali and Deedar are proof of his immecable acting talent.

The superstar also dabbled in diverse roles on screen as he played a negative role in the blockbuster film Shabana, much in contrast to his onscreen hero persona. 

Although the veteran actor has been away from the film industry for a long time, his son Kamran Shahid revealed that he will soon make a comeback.

Well deserved! Celebs congratulate Humayun Saeed ... 04:33 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

While it is a rarity to see unanimous praise for stars when civil awards are announced in the country, Humayun Saeed ...

More From This Category
'Aik Hai Nigar' – Mahira Khan shares first ...
07:15 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Nazia Hassan's husband serves Rs1B defamation ...
06:52 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Zaid Ali and wife Yumna reveal their baby's name
05:25 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Kylie Jenner celebrates 24th birthday in style
05:41 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Here's how Pakistani stars are celebrating ...
04:45 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah shares her ultra glam look in latest ...
05:12 PM | 13 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan announces Pride of Performance award for legendary actor Shahid
07:22 PM | 14 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr