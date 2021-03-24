Well deserved! Celebs congratulate Humayun Saeed for Pride of Performance award

04:33 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
While it is a rarity to see unanimous praise for stars when civil awards are announced in the country, Humayun Saeed has proved that he not only rules the television screen but is also the undisputed king of people's hearts in Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi handed out the prestigious awards to the personalities who were honoured in recognition for their services to the country in the respective field.

The Pride of Performance award was presented to the Meray Paas Tum Ho superstar Humayun Saeed. With a career spanning more than two decades,  #HumayunSaeedPrideOfPakistan was trending on top on the microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday.

Soon celebrities and members of the showbiz industry started congratulating the 49-year-old. Mahira Khan felicitated her Bin Roye co-star with a sweet message that said, “Sooooo Proud!! Hero.”

Khalil-ur-Rehman took to his Twitter account and congratulated Humayun Saeed for receiving the award. The writer further expressed that “After a very long time I see Pride of Performance being given to a deserving person. You really are one of those a few, so congratulations to Humayun Saeed from the core of my heart, live long and prosper more.”

Other Pride of Performance recipients include actors Resham, Naimat Sarhadi and singer Ali Zafar.

Actor Bushra Ansari and HUM Network President Sultana Siddiqui were awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz. Sufi artist Abida Parveen, late poet Ahmad Faraz and artist Sadequain were conferred the Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

