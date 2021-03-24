Pride of Performance for Maulana Tariq Jameel on Pakistan Day (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel received the Pride of Performance award for his services to the nation on Pakistan Day.

The 67-year-old was among 88 Pakistani and foreign nationals, who were awarded civil awards by President Dr Arif Alvi in recognition of their services in different fields during a ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr.

Pakistan Day Civil Awards ceremony (Session - 2).



President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring Civil Awards at an investiture ceremony, on Pakistan Day, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.#PakistanResolutionDay #OneNationOneDestiny #PakistanDay #CivilAwardsCeremony https://t.co/EhFxlxi7Xc — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 23, 2021

Social media was all praise and prayers for the spiritual leader.

Maulana Tariq Jameel Recieving Pride of Performance on #PakistanDay from President Arif Alvi ❤❤#MolanaTariqJameel pic.twitter.com/q6fKWeyS8Z — حمزہ کلیم بٹ (@hamzabutt61) March 23, 2021

صدارتی ایواڈ کے مقابلے میں مولانا طارق جمیل صاحب کا مقام بہت اونچاہے ، دراصل ایواڈ کو یہ شرف ملا کہ انکے حصے میں طارق جمیل صاحب جیسی شخصیت آئی ، اللہ کریم مولانا کی عمر دراز فرمائے اور حاسدین کے شر سے محفوظ فرمائے آمین #MolanaTariqJameel — Ajmal Abbasi🇵🇰🇶🇦 (@ajmalabbasi313) March 23, 2021

Born in Mian Channu, Khanewal on 1st of October, 1953, Tariq Jameel is a world-famous religious scholar, public speaker, and preacher from Pakistan.

He was ranked No 40 on the list of the ‘World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims’, which describes him as a “prominent Deobandi scholar who is also one of the most popular preachers in Pakistan”.

Tariq Jameel has been an inspiration to many, including famous singers and cricketers among other celebrities. The likes of Saeed Anwar, Mohammad Yousuf – who was previously a Christian – Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Saleem Malik and Mushtaq Ahmed are some of the famous sports personalities who have had a spiritual revival, all thanks to Maulana Tariq Jameel. Late Junaid Jamshed, the star of 90s, went through his spiritual revival by the help of Tariq Jameel. Actress Veena Malik also sought her spiritual revival with the help of Maulana.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also greatly influenced by Maulana, enough that he had decided to change the name of his 2014 protest from “Tsunami March” to “Azadi March” on Jameel’s request.

The soft-spoken preacher, who is widely respected among all segments of society, also enjoys a huge following on social media. In 2019, his Youtube channel became the first Islamic channel in Pakistan to receive the Golden Play Button.

When a channel reaches a million subscribers, YouTube sends them a golden play button as a reward.