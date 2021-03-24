Pride of Performance for Maulana Tariq Jameel on Pakistan Day (VIDEO)
Web Desk
08:49 AM | 24 Mar, 2021
Pride of Performance for Maulana Tariq Jameel on Pakistan Day (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel received the Pride of Performance award for his services to the nation on Pakistan Day.

The 67-year-old was among 88 Pakistani and foreign nationals, who were awarded civil awards by President Dr Arif Alvi in recognition of their services in different fields during a ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr.

Social media was all praise and prayers for the spiritual leader.

Born in Mian Channu, Khanewal on 1st of October, 1953, Tariq Jameel is a world-famous religious scholar, public speaker, and preacher from Pakistan.

He was ranked No 40 on the list of the ‘World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims’, which describes him as a “prominent Deobandi scholar who is also one of the most popular preachers in Pakistan”.

Tariq Jameel has been an inspiration to many, including famous singers and cricketers among other celebrities. The likes of Saeed Anwar, Mohammad Yousuf – who was previously a Christian – Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Saleem Malik and Mushtaq Ahmed are some of the famous sports personalities who have had a spiritual revival, all thanks to Maulana Tariq Jameel. Late Junaid Jamshed, the star of 90s, went through his spiritual revival by the help of Tariq Jameel. Actress Veena Malik also sought her spiritual revival with the help of Maulana.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also greatly influenced by Maulana, enough that he had decided to change the name of his 2014 protest from “Tsunami March” to “Azadi March” on Jameel’s request.

The soft-spoken preacher, who is widely respected among all segments of society, also enjoys a huge following on social media. In 2019, his Youtube channel became the first Islamic channel in Pakistan to receive the Golden Play Button.

When a channel reaches a million subscribers, YouTube sends them a golden play button as a reward.

Maulana Tariq Jameel reveals why he launched own ... 02:43 PM | 21 Feb, 2021

LAHORE – Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has launched his clothing brand and there's a ...

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 30 new deaths, 3301 fresh cases ...
12:10 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Child among four killed in Chaman blast
08:17 AM | 24 Mar, 2021
Ban on axing mango trees demanded after video of ...
11:19 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
NAB office declared 'red zone' ahead of Maryam ...
10:57 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
Pakistan plans to convert Charna Island into a ...
11:59 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
Ankara's tallest tower lights up in green and ...
11:50 PM | 23 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bushra Ansari, Abida Perveen and Ali Zafar among others awarded on Pakistan Day
11:39 PM | 23 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr