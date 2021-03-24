Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 March 2021
09:36 AM | 24 Mar, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 106,400 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 91,220 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 83,615 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 97,530 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Karachi
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Islamabad
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Peshawar
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Quetta
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Sialkot
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Attock
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Gujranwala
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Jehlum
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Multan
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Gujrat
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Nawabshah
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Chakwal
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Hyderabad
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Nowshehra
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Sargodha
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Faisalabad
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Mirpur
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
- Master Changan Motors Signs Contract with Orient Power System to ...11:02 AM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 March 202109:36 AM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-24-Updated ...08:58 AM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Pride of Performance for Maulana Tariq Jameel on Pakistan Day (VIDEO)08:49 AM | 24 Mar, 2021
-
Bushra Ansari, Abida Perveen and Ali Zafar among others awarded on Pakistan Day
11:39 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
- Shahzad Sheikh and Momal Sheikh showcase their spectacular dance moves07:03 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
- First commercial trans-led tailor shop opened in Karachi06:44 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
- Stars celebrate Pakistan Day with zeal and zest06:01 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021