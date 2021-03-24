Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 March 2021
Web Desk
09:36 AM | 24 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 March 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 106,400 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 91,220 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 83,615 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 97,530 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Karachi PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Islamabad PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Peshawar PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Quetta PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Sialkot PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Attock PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Gujranwala PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Jehlum PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Multan PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Bahawalpur PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Gujrat PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Nawabshah PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Chakwal PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Hyderabad PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Nowshehra PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Sargodha PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Faisalabad PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497
Mirpur PKR 106,400 PKR 1,497

