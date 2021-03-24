Two foreigners arrested at Karachi airport for carrying cocaine capsules in stomach
KARACHI – The customs officials on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle over two kilogrammes of cocaine worth Rs49 million into the country.
According to the officials, two Nigerian nationals, who arrived at the Jinnah International Airport, from Nigeria were found to have swallowed capsules when they were underwent to an x-ray examination. Both the foreigners were arrested and a case was registered against them.
After getting their remand from a court, both the accused were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where 161 plastic capsules were removed from their stomach.
