Two foreigners arrested at Karachi airport for carrying cocaine capsules in stomach
Web Desk
04:50 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Two foreigners arrested at Karachi airport for carrying cocaine capsules in stomach
Share

KARACHI – The customs officials on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle over two kilogrammes of cocaine worth Rs49 million into the country.

According to the officials, two Nigerian nationals, who arrived at the Jinnah International Airport, from Nigeria were found to have swallowed capsules when they were underwent to an x-ray examination. Both the foreigners were arrested and a case was registered against them.

After getting their remand from a court, both the accused were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where 161 plastic capsules were removed from their stomach.

Nigeria arrests notorious drug baron who smuggled ... 07:30 PM | 21 Feb, 2021

ABUJA – Nigerian authorities have arrested a drug baron, who escaped arrest for unlawful importation of 5.250kg ...

More From This Category
PPP announces to join PML-N's Maryam Nawaz on NAB ...
07:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
LIVE – President Alvi confers military awards ...
06:40 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Sindh decides to keep schools, shrines open ...
06:22 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
UK military commander lauds Pakistan Army's role ...
04:11 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Punjab announces closure of schools in 9 districts
03:45 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
IHC rejects Gilani’s petition against Senate ...
03:21 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ooh Lala – Shahid Afridi launches his beauty brand (VIDEO)
06:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr