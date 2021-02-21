Nigeria arrests notorious drug baron who smuggled cocaine from Karachi to Lagos

ABUJA – Nigerian authorities have arrested a drug baron, who escaped arrest for unlawful importation of 5.250kg of heroin concealed in books from Pakistani city of Karachi to Lagos since June 2010.

Chidi Olife’s arrest in Lagos by the Joint Task Force Operation Unit of Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agent (NDLEA) came just as operatives of the drug agency in Adamawa State apprehended an illicit drug dealer, Rabiu Imam, on Friday with Tramadal tablet 225mg weighing 45.4kg and estimated at over N50 million.

Imam was arrested in a house at Unguwan Madina, Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa State, the PUNCH.org reported.

A statement by the agency on Saturday said Olife was arrested “following vital intelligence on the drug source, flight details, date and place of arrival, weight and mode of concealment, name, phone number and address of the recipient of the consignment and a planned controlled delivery operation coordinated by the Commander NDLEA’s JTF, Adeniyi Olumuyiwa.”