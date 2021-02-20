BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami caught with cocaine in car

KOLKATA – A youth leader of India’s ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been, arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine in her car in Indian state of West Bengal.

Pamela Goswami, who was a model, air hostess and actor before joining politics, says she has been falsely accused in a conspiracy.

The General Secretary of Bengal BJP youth wing, was found with 100 grams of cocaine in her bag and the car seat a day ago. The amount of cocaine in her possession falls into a non-bailable offense category, according to the Indian law.

Her friend and colleague, Prabir Kumar Dey, was also arrested in Kolkata.

Talking to local media at court, Goswami accused BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's aide Rakesh Singh of involvement in the drugs case. She alleged he conspired against her and demanded a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Vijayvargiya is also BJP's in-charge of West Bengal, where election will be held soon.

She, however, did not repeat the allegations inside the court, the India Today reported.

According to news reports, the arrest is based on a police complaint by Goswami’s father back in April 2020, over the allegations of drug possession .