These areas in Lahore to undergo complete lockdown from midnight

LAHORE – Punjab health minister has said some selected areas of the provincial capital are being completely sealed because of rapid cases of the coronavirus in the city.

Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing a press conference here on Monday said that coronavirus affected areas will be closed for two weeks.

"The lockdown process will be started from Tuesday midnight in Shadbagh, Allama Iqbal Town, Muzang, Harbanspura, Walled City, Cantt, Shahdara and Nishter Town", she informed.

Dr Yasmin said that despite the government’s instructions, people are not observing on Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) set for the government of Pakistan.

She advised people to strictly follow the SOPs as described by the government at any cost. The minister announced that the government has devised a special and different strategy in those areas of Lahore where more cases are reported.

She, however, said that pharmacies and shops of edible items will be opened in the sealed areas. The Punjab Health Minister said that transformation of fifty per cent coronavirus can be stopped by wearing masks.

She said that the entire world affected badly with this pandemic. She also requested to avoid spreading the news which dominates disappointment among masses.