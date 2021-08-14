Pakistan logs 4,786 new Covid infections, 73 deaths in past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – Amid the fourth wave of the Covid pandemic, Pakistan on Saurday recorded 73 new deaths and 4,786 new infections in the last 24 hours.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 24,339 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,094,699.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,343 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 983,754. As of Friday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 86,606 while the national positivity stands at 8.09 percent.
At least 409,578 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 370,599 in Punjab 151,466 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 93,339 in Islamabad, 31,507 in Balochistan, 28,982 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,228 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 11,329 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,384 in Sindh, 4,640 in KP, 830 in Islamabad, 662 in Azad Kashmir, 332 in Balochistan, and 162 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 59,136 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,794,167 since the first case was reported.
