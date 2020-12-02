Pakistan records 75 new deaths, nearly 3,000 fresh cases of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 75 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases rose to 403,311 on Wednesday.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,166, according to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Some 2,829 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh with the most number of casualties.

So far, 175,642 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 120,356 in Punjab, 47,701 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,215 in Balochistan, 30,748 in Islamabad, 6,982 in Azad Kashmir and 4,667 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,066 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,962 in Sindh, 1,375 in KP, 169 in Balochistan, 324 in Islamabad, 173 in Azad Kashmir and 97 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,584,976 coronavirus tests and 35,197 in the last 24 hours. As many as 345,365 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,244 patients are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, more than 63.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,480,709 have died.

The United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world, followed by India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Iran and Peru.