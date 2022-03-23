Pakistan reports no Covid-19 death for first time in two years

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported no coronavirus deaths on Wednesday for the first in two years, while the positivity rate dropped to 1.28 percent as 443 infections detected in last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Wednesday said that the tally of total cases has surged to 1,522,862 while overall death toll stood at 30,333.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 445. Pakistan conducted a total of 34,476 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 7,700 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,484,496.

As many as 574,157 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,577 in Punjab, 218,777 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,991 in Islamabad, 35,460 in Balochistan, 43,227 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,673 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced lifting all restrictions related to Covid-19 in the country due to downward trend in infection rate and speedy vaccination drive.