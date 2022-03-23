Pakistan reports no Covid-19 death for first time in two years
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported no coronavirus deaths on Wednesday for the first in two years, while the positivity rate dropped to 1.28 percent as 443 infections detected in last 24 hours.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Wednesday said that the tally of total cases has surged to 1,522,862 while overall death toll stood at 30,333.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 445. Pakistan conducted a total of 34,476 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 7,700 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,484,496.
As many as 574,157 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,577 in Punjab, 218,777 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,991 in Islamabad, 35,460 in Balochistan, 43,227 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,673 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced lifting all restrictions related to Covid-19 in the country due to downward trend in infection rate and speedy vaccination drive.
Pakistan lifts all Covid-19 restrictions 12:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar Wednesday announced to lift all Covid-19 ...
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- No-trust motion: CJP Bandial-led bench to hear SCBA petition, ...02:59 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- #ShowYourSpark; the all-new TECNO Spark 8C finally launched in ...01:47 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- ‘Justice For Ziauddin’ – Minor boy raped, beaten to death in DG ...01:21 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- IN PICS – Babar Azam-led squad celebrates Pakistan Day in style12:19 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS, 3rd Test: Pakistan resume first innings against Australia on ...11:21 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Aussie cricketer Glenn Maxwell shares wedding pictures with his ...08:28 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Feroze Khan's sister Dua Malik to host her first Ramazan show09:58 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- TikToker Hareem Shah spotted flaunting money in latest video07:36 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022