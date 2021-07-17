Pakistan reports 2,783 new cases, 39 deaths amid Covid-19 surge
Web Desk
09:10 AM | 17 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 39 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,783 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,760 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 986,668.

The total recoveries stand at 918,329. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 45,579.

At least 354,103 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 349,890 in Punjab 140,293 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 84,399 in Islamabad, 28,884 in Balochistan, and 21,811 in Azad Kashmir.

The health facilities across the country conducted 49,247 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,345,158 since the first case was reported.

Meanwhile, the total number of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which first surfaced in India, has surged to 100 in Karachi after the health official confirmed 65 new cases on Thursday.

