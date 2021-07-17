AJK Election Commission slaps ban on PTI’s Gandapur over provocative speech

MUZAFFARABAD – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission directed Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur to leave the region and ordered not to participate in the ongoing election campaign.

Reports in local media suggest that a letter to this effect was sent by the commission’s secretary Sardar Moham­mad Ghazanfar to AJK’s chief secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan with an order to ensure implementation of the decision and submission of a compliance report.

It stated that the provocative speeches being delivered by PTI Minister were disturbing the peace situation in the region. The decision was taken also because the acts of Gandapur were not only creating law and order problems but had also triggered fears of loss of human lives, officials claimed.

The Minister should be respectfully made to leave the AJK region or else responsibility of any untoward incident would rest on the shoulders of the administration, the order added. It also directed the chief secretary to submit a report after implementing the election commission’s instructions.

Earlier, the minister during his speech in AJK termed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto a ‘traitor’ and Nawaz Sharif a ‘dacoit’. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto divided the country just to get the PM seat, he alleged.

Following the provocative speech, a shoe had been hurled at Ali Amin Gandapur while he was addressing an election rally in Azad Kashmir’s Bagh district while it hit the person standing next to the ruling party leader.

PTI workers then nabbed the attacker who hurled a shoe at the federal minister and handed him over to the local law enforcers. Later, Gandapur urged the police to release the attacker. Someone has paid him to do so, he opined.

Meanwhile, polls for the Legislative Assembly are scheduled for July 25 and all mainstream political parties are running their campaign in AJK.