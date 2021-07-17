Karachi police arrest 6 Special Investigation Unit cops, recovers 65-Tola stolen gold, cash
Share
KARACHI – Six Special Investigations Unit (SIU) officers of Karachi police were found in theft of gold ornaments worth millions of rupees, along with cash during a raid from Gulistan-e-Johar police.
Reports in local media quoting sources said law enforcers of Gulistan-e-Johar Friday conducted a raid at the Special Investigation Unit where they recovered around 65-tola stolen gold along with cash from the possession of cops.
The arrested officers include a sub-inspector (SI), two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and three other officials.
Karachi cops unearthed the suspects after house maids robbed a house last month in Gulistan-e-Johar of the provincial capital.
WATCH: Ex-DSP accused in rape case stripped of ... 02:41 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
LAHORE – Police in the provincial capital detained former DSP Imran Babar Jamil, who is accused of sexually ...
Later, a case of burglary was lodged at the local police station after which the six-member special unit recovered the stolen gold and cash but did not inform the officials. They also didn’t mention it in the official record.
Reports quoting police officials said the housemaid and her husband for interrogation were later apprehended by the East police where they apprised about the stolen items and following that tipoff, the stolen assets were recovered from the SIU cops.
Sindh police officer booked in ‘kidnapping for ... 12:42 AM | 29 Jun, 2021
KARACHI — An officer of the Sindh Police was allegedly found involved in kidnapping for ransom incidents in the ...
- Karachi police arrest 6 Special Investigation Unit cops, recovers ...10:36 AM | 17 Jul, 2021
- AJK Election Commission slaps ban on PTI’s Gandapur over ...10:05 AM | 17 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:34 AM | 17 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan reports 2,783 new cases, 39 deaths amid Covid-19 surge09:10 AM | 17 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 July 202108:41 AM | 17 Jul, 2021
- Sultana Zafar passes away in US06:18 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Feroze Khan has a classy response for troll calling him ‘Ghareebon ...04:51 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Jannat Mirza lashes out at Pakistan's moral police over awards shows04:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- COAS Bajwa, US diplomat discuss Afghanistan’s security situation09:26 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021