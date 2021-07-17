Karachi police arrest 6 Special Investigation Unit cops, recovers 65-Tola stolen gold, cash

KARACHI – Six Special Investigations Unit (SIU) officers of Karachi police were found in theft of gold ornaments worth millions of rupees, along with cash during a raid from Gulistan-e-Johar police.

Reports in local media quoting sources said law enforcers of Gulistan-e-Johar Friday conducted a raid at the Special Investigation Unit where they recovered around 65-tola stolen gold along with cash from the possession of cops.

The arrested officers include a sub-inspector (SI), two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and three other officials.

Karachi cops unearthed the suspects after house maids robbed a house last month in Gulistan-e-Johar of the provincial capital.

WATCH: Ex-DSP accused in rape case stripped of ... 02:41 PM | 7 Jul, 2021 LAHORE – Police in the provincial capital detained former DSP Imran Babar Jamil, who is accused of sexually ...

Later, a case of burglary was lodged at the local police station after which the six-member special unit recovered the stolen gold and cash but did not inform the officials. They also didn’t mention it in the official record.

Reports quoting police officials said the housemaid and her husband for interrogation were later apprehended by the East police where they apprised about the stolen items and following that tipoff, the stolen assets were recovered from the SIU cops.