'My land, my boy' – PTI’s Gandapur defends underage son driving 4x4 in viral video

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur is defying the criticism following a video of his minor son driving a 4x4 vehicle during a rally race.

In the viral clip shared on his official handle, Amin was spotted sitting on the front passenger seat of the car while his son drove it on an unsurfaced road which stirred a hot debate that how a federal lawmaker could flout rules and let his 9-year-old son drive.

علی امین گنڈاپور ایک بچے کو گاڑی چلوا رہے ہیں۔ پریشان نہ ہوں، ابھی ہمارے انصافی بھائی اس کی بھی کرامات بیان کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/CI8gzoMpSZ — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) March 28, 2021

Gandapur took to his Twitter account to answer journalist Mansoor Khan, saying traffic laws apply on roads, motorways, and highways. Defending that, his son was driving the car on land owned by him and not on a public highway.

Firstly traffic law applies on road , highway or motorway so no law is violated upgrade ur knowledge secondly it’s my own land my own vehicle and my own son and thirdly grow up mr mansoor ali khan and others who negatively commented and mind ur own businesses — Ali Amin Khan Gandapur (@AliAminKhanPTI) March 29, 2021

In Pakistan, the minimum age for obtaining a driving licence is 18 years.

Earlier in January, a video of a minor boy who spotted driving a Land Cruiser on Bosan Road, Multan’s busiest road took social media by storm.