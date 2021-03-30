'My land, my boy' – PTI’s Gandapur defends underage son driving 4x4 in viral video
'My land, my boy' – PTI’s Gandapur defends underage son driving 4x4 in viral video
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur is defying the criticism following a video of his minor son driving a 4x4 vehicle during a rally race.

In the viral clip shared on his official handle, Amin was spotted sitting on the front passenger seat of the car while his son drove it on an unsurfaced road which stirred a hot debate that how a federal lawmaker could flout rules and let his 9-year-old son drive.

Gandapur took to his Twitter account to answer journalist Mansoor Khan, saying traffic laws apply on roads, motorways, and highways. Defending that, his son was driving the car on land owned by him and not on a public highway.

In Pakistan, the minimum age for obtaining a driving licence is 18 years.

Earlier in January, a video of a minor boy who spotted driving a Land Cruiser on Bosan Road, Multan’s busiest road took social media by storm. 

