How to battle coronavirus, PM Imran shares experience with President Alvi 
Web Desk
03:27 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
How to battle coronavirus, PM Imran shares experience with President Alvi 


ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan called him and shared his experience of battling the coronavirus. PM advised rest, sleep and soups, he revealed.

Taking to twitter, President Alvi expressed gratitude to people for their good wishes and prayers.

He wrote, “I am overwhelmed & humbled by good wishes & prayers, that I believe create a palpable aura of healing. Of course with so many praying for me I feel better today.”

On Monday, President Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak tested positive for COVID-19, days after the former got the first dose of the anti-Covid jab.

Taking to Twitter, Arif Alvi said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and prayed that may Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees.

President Arif Alvi tests positive for coronavirus 07:11 PM | 29 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced in a tweet on Monday. "I ...

