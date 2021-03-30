How to battle coronavirus, PM Imran shares experience with President Alvi
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan called him and shared his experience of battling the coronavirus. PM advised rest, sleep and soups, he revealed.
Taking to twitter, President Alvi expressed gratitude to people for their good wishes and prayers.
He wrote, “I am overwhelmed & humbled by good wishes & prayers, that I believe create a palpable aura of healing. Of course with so many praying for me I feel better today.”
I am overwhelmed & humbled by good wishes & prayers, that I believe create a palpable aura of healing. Of course with so many praying for me I feel better today. PM called sharing his experience. Advised rest, sleep & soups. Will try to thank each one of you from @ArifAlviUpdates— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 30, 2021
On Monday, President Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak tested positive for COVID-19, days after the former got the first dose of the anti-Covid jab.
Taking to Twitter, Arif Alvi said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and prayed that may Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees.
President Arif Alvi tests positive for coronavirus 07:11 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced in a tweet on Monday. "I ...
