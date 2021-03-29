President Arif Alvi tests positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced in a tweet on Monday.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful," he tweeted.

وازا مرضت فھوا یشفین



اور جب میں بیمار ہوتا ہوں تو وہی شفا دیتا ہے



Earlier today, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak contracted the virus amid third wave of the pandemic in the country.

The federal and provincial governments have toughened the restrictions, imposing lockdown in districts with positivity rate more than 12 percent, in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Apart from limiting business hours and closing parks and restaurants' dine-in services, the Punjab government also suspended Metro bus and Orange Line train services as well as public transport from April 1 in Punjab.

The government has made the wearing of face masks mandatory and a policy of micro smart lockdown will also be adopted.

Pakistan on Monday recorded at least 4,525 new Covid-19 cases while 41 persons have lost their lives from the novel virus.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 14,256 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 659,116

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,268 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 598,197. The total count of active cases is 46,663 and the positivity rate stands at around 10 percent.

At least 264,889 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 215,227 in Punjab 85,531 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 56,450 in Islamabad, 19,525 in Balochistan, 12,484 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,010 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,246 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,491 in Sindh, 2,301 in KP, 561 in Islamabad, 348 in Azad Kashmir, 206 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 40,369 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 10,107,09 samples have been tested so far.