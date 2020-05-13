Din Group of Companies donates Rs10m for PM Corona Relief Fund
Share
ISLAMABAD – Din Group of Companies donated Rs 10 million to Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund on Wednesday.
Executive Directors of Din Group Shaikh Muhammad Naveed and Faisal Jawed in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan presented him the donation cheque.
Vice Chairman Lahore Development Authority SM Imran was also present.
Over Rs 3.5 billion have so far been donated to Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund to help the people whose employments have been affected by lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister's Focal Person on Corona Philanthropy Drive Khurshid Alam said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 34,370 on Wednesday.The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 737, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 8,812 patients have fully recovered.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 267, while Punjab and Sindh follow with 214 and 218 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 27 deaths; Islamabad, 6; Gilgit Baltistan, 4' and Azad Kashmir, 1.
Pakistan confirms 761 deaths; COVID-19 tally ... 08:30 AM | 14 May, 2020
LAHORE – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 35,298, according to government data till ...
- Coronavirus may never go away, warns WHO09:39 AM | 14 May, 2020
- PM Imran to participate in WEF’ meeting to discuss COVID-19 ...09:01 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 761 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 35,29808:30 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Staying productive while remote – A complete guide12:39 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Kashmir digital shutdown by India against human rights: MAPIM11:30 PM | 13 May, 2020
- Irrfan Khan’s last letter goes viral on social media04:11 PM | 13 May, 2020
- 2020 taught us that ‘we plan but God decides’: Maya Ali04:01 PM | 13 May, 2020
- Sajal Aly shares throwback picture from drama serial 'Alif'03:52 PM | 13 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020