Din Group of Companies donates Rs10m for PM Corona Relief Fund
Web Desk
07:32 PM | 13 May, 2020
Din Group of Companies donates Rs10m for PM Corona Relief Fund
ISLAMABAD – Din Group of Companies donated Rs 10 million to Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund on Wednesday.

Executive Directors of Din Group Shaikh Muhammad Naveed and Faisal Jawed in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan presented him the donation cheque.

Vice Chairman Lahore Development Authority SM Imran was also present.

Over Rs 3.5 billion have so far been donated to Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund to help the people whose employments have been affected by lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister's Focal Person on Corona Philanthropy Drive Khurshid Alam said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 34,370 on Wednesday.The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 737, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 8,812 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 267, while Punjab and Sindh follow with 214 and 218 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 27 deaths; Islamabad, 6; Gilgit Baltistan, 4' and Azad Kashmir, 1.

