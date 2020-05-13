Army chief in Balochistan to inspect border security, relief efforts for COVID-19

QUETTA – Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa says Balochistan is future of Pakistan and it is our duty to fully assist its government and the people towards a peaceful and prosperous province.

During his visit to Quetta on Wednesday, General Bajwa received a briefing at Headquarters Southern Command, visited Garrison Quarantine Facility for COVID-19 and interacted with troops busy in COVID relief activities.

#COAS visited Quetta. Briefed on security sit, op preparedness & border management incl fencing along Pak-Afg & Pak-Iran borders. Apprised about formation’s assistance to civil administration in fighting pandemic & continued measures for socio-economic uplift of the area... (1/3) pic.twitter.com/yqSAdxqILr — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 13, 2020

During the visit to HQ Southern Command, the top military commander was briefed in detail on security situation, operational preparedness of the formation and border management including fencing along the border with Afghanistan and Iran.

The Army chief directed all commanders to reach out to people in far flung areas of Balochistan to help mitigate challenges faced by masses due to COVID-19.