Army chief in Balochistan to inspect border security, relief efforts for COVID-19
Web Desk
09:24 PM | 13 May, 2020
Army chief in Balochistan to inspect border security, relief efforts for COVID-19
Share

QUETTA – Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa says Balochistan is future of Pakistan and it is our duty to fully assist its government and the people towards a peaceful and prosperous province.

During his visit to Quetta on Wednesday, General Bajwa received a briefing at Headquarters Southern Command, visited Garrison Quarantine Facility for COVID-19 and interacted with troops busy in COVID relief activities.

During the visit to HQ Southern Command, the top military commander was briefed in detail on security situation, operational preparedness of the formation and border management including fencing along the border with Afghanistan and Iran.

The Army chief directed all commanders to reach out to people in far flung areas of Balochistan to help mitigate challenges faced by masses due to COVID-19.

More From This Category
PM Imran to participate in WEF’ meeting to ...
09:01 AM | 14 May, 2020
Kashmir digital shutdown by India against human ...
11:30 PM | 13 May, 2020
54 Pakistani journalists test positive for ...
09:36 PM | 13 May, 2020
Army chief in Balochistan to inspect border ...
09:24 PM | 13 May, 2020
Wapda awards Diamer-Bhasha dam contract to ...
08:04 PM | 13 May, 2020
Din Group of Companies donates Rs10m for PM ...
07:32 PM | 13 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Saeed, Shaniera Akram question the need for Eid shopping amid a pandemic
04:27 PM | 13 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr