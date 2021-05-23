Pakistan’s Covid tally crosses 900,000 with 3,084 new infections in 24 hours
Web Desk
09:13 AM | 23 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The number of novel Covid-19 infections in Pakistan crossed the 900,000 mark on Sunday with 3,084 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 74 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel disease while the death toll has surged to 20,251.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,826 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 817,681. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 62,620, while the positivity rate was dropped at 4.96 percent.

At least 308,118 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 333,971 in Punjab 129,413 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 80,312 in Islamabad, 24,517 in Balochistan, 18,739 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,482 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 9,768 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,909 in Sindh, 3,924 in KP, 745 in Islamabad, 528 in Azad Kashmir, 270 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 62,061 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 12,779,29 since the first case was reported.

