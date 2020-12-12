COVID-19 — Smart lockdown imposed in 13 more areas of Lahore

LAHORE – Punjab government Saturday imposed smart lockdown in thirteen more areas of Lahore to control the spread of coronavirus.

Spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, said the smart lockdown has been imposed after excessive coronavirus cases were reported.

All shopping malls, restaurants, private and government offices will remain closed during the lockdown in these areas.

In case of any urgent need, only one person of the family could use one vehicle in these areas while all kinds of gatherings and meetings would be banned.

Pakistan on Saturday has recorded 71 deaths and 2,729 new cases due to the Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 8,724 as 71 more died in 24 hours, while the number of positive cases has surged to 435,056.

At least 2,116 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours; on the whole 381,208 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far.

The count of active cases is at 45,124 whereas the positivity rate has dropped to 6.5 percent.

Sindh stands first as the worst-hit province, followed by Punjab and other provinces. Till now 192,735 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 126,526 in Punjab, 51,404 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,696 in Balochistan, 34,300 in Islamabad, 7,620 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,775 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,320 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,132 in Sindh, 1,455 in KP, 173 in Balochistan, 358 in Islamabad, 188 in Azad Kashmir, and 98 in GB.

A total of 41,426 tests were conducted across the country in 24 hours while 5,990,168 samples have been tested thus far.