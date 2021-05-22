Educational institutions in Covid hotspots to stay closed till June 06

ISLAMABAD – Educational institutions in Pakistan that are located in Covid affected cities will remain closed till June 06, National Command and Operation Centre announced Saturday.

The country’s nerve center on the novel virus has issued fresh directives regarding the reopening of educational institutions in areas witnessing over a five percent positivity ratio.

The NCOC issued a handout to the federal and provincial governments asking them to avoid reopening of educational institutions to stem Covid spread. It further added that a meeting to review the decision and reopening of schools and colleges will be held on June 03.

As per the latest statistics from the country’s top monitoring body, at least 52 districts including federal and provincial capitals of the country have been reporting a high positivity ratio.

Punjab tops the list with 20 districts reporting over five percent positivity ratio, followed by 14 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh reported 12 while four in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one in Balochistan.

Lahore, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Multan, Lodhran, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Sargodha, Hyderabad, Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukku, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Dir, Mardan, Nowshera, Swat are the Covid affected districts.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government is mulling over options to impose strict lockdown in Karachi and other cities amid a rise in virus cases across the province.