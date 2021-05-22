Pakistan registers 88 more Covid-19 deaths, 4,007 new infections
ISLAMABAD – At least 88 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,007 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 20,177 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 897,468.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 62,238
Positive Cases: 4,007
Positivity % : 6.43%
Deaths : 88
In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,712 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 813,855. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 63,436, while the positivity rate was recorded at 6.43 percent.
At least 306,707 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 333,057 in Punjab 129,013 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 80,156 in Islamabad, 24,413 in Balochistan, 18,651 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,471 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 9,739 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,891 in Sindh, 3,900 in KP, 744 in Islamabad, 526 in Azad Kashmir, 270 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 62,238 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 12,717,23 since the first case was reported.
