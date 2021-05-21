Pakistan coronavirus deaths cross 20,000
Web Desk
09:38 AM | 21 May, 2021
Pakistan coronavirus deaths cross 20,000
Share

The coronavirus took 102 more lives and infected 3,070 people in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 20,089 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 893,461.

The total recoveries stand at 810,143, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.95 percent.

At least 303,323 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 331,102 in Punjab 128,033 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 79,789 in Islamabad, 24,223 in Balochistan, 18,469 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,452 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan opens tourism, outdoor dining and ... 05:23 PM | 19 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD - Than National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to allow tourism and outdoor dining, easing ...

More From This Category
PM Imran inaugurates 1,100MW Karachi nuclear ...
01:47 PM | 21 May, 2021
Pakistan observes Palestine Day today
01:13 PM | 21 May, 2021
Pakistan welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire
11:26 AM | 21 May, 2021
Gaza ceasefire takes hold after 11 days of deadly ...
09:05 AM | 21 May, 2021
UN chief calls Gaza ‘hell on earth’ for ...
10:45 PM | 20 May, 2021
Pakistan FM demands deployment of protection ...
09:25 PM | 20 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on fire
12:03 PM | 21 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr