Pakistan coronavirus deaths cross 20,000
The coronavirus took 102 more lives and infected 3,070 people in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 20,089 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 893,461.
Statistics 21 May 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 21, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,528
Positive Cases: 3070
Positivity % : 5.95%
Deaths : 102
The total recoveries stand at 810,143, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.95 percent.
At least 303,323 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 331,102 in Punjab 128,033 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 79,789 in Islamabad, 24,223 in Balochistan, 18,469 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,452 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
