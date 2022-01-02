Pakistan reports over 500 covid cases for third consecutive day
Pakistan reports over 500 covid cases for third consecutive day
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is now facing the fifth wave of novel coronavirus as more than 594 infections were reported while 8 people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,941 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,296,527.

Pakistan conducted a total of 45,585 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.30 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 637. Around 207 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,257,024.

As of Sunday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 10,184.

As many as 482,411 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 445,228 in Punjab, 181,430 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,720 in Islamabad, 33,644 in Balochistan, 34,665 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,073 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,673 in Sindh, 5,932 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 364 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

