Pakistan shuts vaccination centres for two days

09:55 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Pakistan shuts vaccination centres for two days
Share

ISLAMABAD – All vaccination centres will remain closed on first two days of January (Saturday and Sunday) across the country.

According to National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the vaccination campaign will resume on Monday.

At least 6 people died of the novel disease while 556 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, NCOC said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,933 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,295,933.

Pakistan conducted a total of 51,141 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.08 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 629. Around 479 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,256,816.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 10,184.

As many as 482,029 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 445,107 in Punjab, 181,402 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,666 in Islamabad, 33,638 in Balochistan, 34,662 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,070 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,670 in Sindh, 5,930 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 364 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’ ... 05:44 PM | 1 Jan, 2022

KARACHI – The local government administration imposed a 15-day micro-smart lockdown in Karachi's District East on ...

More From This Category
Pakistani village takes unique decision to curb ...
09:30 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Pakistani man arrested for entering India to meet ...
08:06 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Earthquake jolts Peshawar, other parts of KPK
06:34 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’ ...
05:44 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Pakistan’s annual inflation increases to 12.3% ...
05:23 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Outspoken Fawad Chaudhry calls for ‘less ...
03:48 PM | 1 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan shares never-seen-before videos from her teenage
08:22 PM | 1 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr